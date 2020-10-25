As reported earlier, it appeared as though Heath Slater had suffered an injury during the Call Your Shot gauntlet match. Slater has confirmed that he is in fact hurt, but there’s no official word on the extent of the injury. As of now, Slater is still hospitalized.

The former One Man Band was injured after nailing a couple knee strikes and a neckbreaker. The belief originally was that Slater hurt his knee, but speculation now is that it may be groin or abdomen tear.