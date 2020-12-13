During his appearance on The Ryback Show, Heath Slater spoke on whether he sees himself returning to WWE one day.

The current Impact Wrestling star was released earlier this year due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what he had to say:

Man, it’s one of those things. Who knows what the future will tell? It’s one of things where if WWE wants a story from a man that can actually pull it off, yeah, it could be good,” stated Slater. “Then again, there’s history behind it and there’s real life history – friendships inside and outside of the ring. It’s one of those things that there’s so much they could do and it could be very good. But then again, it’s one of those, who knows? I don’t know where I’m going to be in two years. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Would I do it? Yeah. Who knows? If the time’s right and everything’s adding up, yeah. But then again, if the time’s not right, I might have to miss that boat.

