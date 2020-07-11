Heath Slater: “July 18th Watch The Hell Out”

Former WWE star Heath Slater took to Twitter earlier today to tease something big happening for his career. He writes, “July 18th Watch the hell out.”

As previously reported. July 18th is the date of the IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view, and also the day that Slater’s non-compete clause for WWE expires following his release back in April due to COVID-19 cutbacks. Slater did appear on last Monday’s episode of Raw to further enhance a storyline with former 3MB partner and current WWE champion, Drew McIntyre. However, that was expected to just be a one-off cameo as Slater is still a free agent.

