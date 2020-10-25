Heath Slater possibly suffered an injury on tonight’s IMPACT Bound For Glory pay per view.

Slater was an entrant in tonight’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet matchup, which was eventually won by his long-time partner Rhino, who last eliminated Sami Callihan. The former 3MB member delivered his signature jumping neckbreaker, but came up favoring his lower body. He was noticeably shaken afterwards, and even collapsed at one point during a routine side-kick.

You can see the spot below courtesy of Gif Skull IV on Twitter.

