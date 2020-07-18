Heath Slater Releases Dream Sequence Promo Video Hyping His Future As A Free Agent

Former WWE star Heath Slater released a new video and statement on his Instagram hyping up his wrestling future following his non-compete clause officially ending after being released by WWE back in April. In the clip…Slater checks into a hotel, then has a nightmare dream sequence of being beaten constantly by WWE legends. Eventually he receives a wake-up call.
Slater’s statement:
When I was young, I dreamt of having a place just for me inside the squared circle. With the help of my Mom and Grandpa, I made that dream my reality. At 23 years old, my priority was me and only me. I lived the life that the old timers told me about and life on the road was everything I thought it would be at first. As the years went on my career evolved and so did I. I became a man, a husband and a father. Year after year, loss after loss my time in the ring became less and less fulfilling and my time at home became more and more precious but there was never a healthy balance between the two.
Leaving WWE may have not been on my terms, but moving forward the choices I make regarding my career and my life will be ONLY on my terms. Over the last 14 years, I lost the man I thought I was… but Thank God I’m finding him again. I’m ready to reignite my fire. I’m ready to be the wrestler I was meant to be, while being the father and the husband that my family deserves. Now it’s my turn and I’m going to rise. So y’all better watch the hell out.
