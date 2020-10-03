During an interview with TV Insider, Heath Slater says he tried to get his fellow Social Outcast stablemate to join IMPACT Wrestling. Slater added that Hennig isn’t interested in joining anywhere right now. The former Curtis Axel was released from the WWE earlier this year due to budget cuts caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

I would like to see Joe Hennig over here. Mr. Perfect’s son. I would like to see him come over to Impact. I’ve talked to him, but he is doing his thing right now and enjoying life. I don’t blame him. Do you buddy. He is one of my best friends and a hell of a worker.