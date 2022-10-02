IMPACT star and longtime wrestling veteran Heath Miller (Slater in WWE) recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast to discuss a wide range of topics, including what goals he has left to accomplish in wrestling, which includes holding tag team gold with his old partner Rhino. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants to win the IMPACT world title and win the tag titles with Rhino again:

“I mean, there’s two that I probably can’t say, but there’s one I can. you know, I definitely want to become the IMPACT World Champion. But I also want to hold the Tag Titles with Rhino again.”

Says winning the tag titles with Rhino takes top priority for him:

“So that’s like a more of a personal goal for me, with me and Rhino, just because we’ve held gold somewhere else. It’s one of those things that were like, I wouldn’t mind you know, running the roads with him at least a little bit longer to be Tag Champs again and everything.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)