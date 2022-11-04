When he and Rhino won the tag belts, Heath said he crossed one item off his list of goals during his time in Impact Wrestling.

On the Impact episode from October 20, the team took home the titles. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament in 2016 and therefore won their second set of tag team championships. They had previously won the gold in WWE.

Speaking on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps, Heath discussed the victory.

“It’s a beautiful thing. I love that guy. He’s one of my best friends in the world, inside the ring and outside the ring. We’re buddies, man. I never know my life thought like me and Rhino, ECW crazy ‘Man Beast’, we’re gonna be best buds one day. Never in my life thought it, but damn it, it came, and it’s here. My kids literally call him Uncle Rhino, legit call him ‘Uncle Rhino’. It’s just one of those things where like man, I love him to death. This was actually a goal two years ago. Soon as we got into IMPACT, well me, personally, with Slammiversary two years ago, and then I got to Bound For Glory, got hurt, all the bull crap that happens with all that, my goodness it was a pain. But this was a goal for me and him years ago in IMPACT. It was one of those things where hell, men, we got gold here. Let’s get some gold here, you know. Let’s have some fun with it. Then two years pretty much later, it finally happened. Woo.”

It was one of those things where when I got there, it was just already a layup. So we tried it, but then j had to get injured, and then we tried it again, then he had to get hurt. So then again, third time’s a charm, I guess. So it finally worked out and everything. But no, this was a bucket list goal for me, for IMPACT, from the get-go. I just can’t believe it took this long to finally get there just because of injuries,” he said.

Quotes via Fightful