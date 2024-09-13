Heather Reckless checks the box in the win column for her first match in TNA Wrestling.

After making her television debut with the promotion for the announcement of her signing and a backstage interview segment on last week’s TNA iMPACT show, this week’s TNA Victory Road 2024 go-home episode featured her in-ring debut.

Reckless ended up defeating Gisele Shaw in her swan song with TNA, for her debut victory, after an assist from Ash By Elegance.