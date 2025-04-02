Heath Slater recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes and discussed his time in The Corre and why the faction had an unusual spelling.

Heath Slater spoke about his time as part of The Corre, a faction that was established when CM Punk kicked Wade Barrett out of The Nexus. When first asked about his time in The Corre, Slater responded with the following:

“Pass [laughs]. Should have never happened and Nexus should have rode right through that s—t.”

When asked why there were two R’s in The Corre, Slater recalled a meeting with Vince McMahon where the name and T-shirt were designed very quickly:

“Here’s the story about that, and this is the truth. The Corre was supposed to be me, Gabriel, Wade and Ryback. Ryback got hurt. He was out. Next thing, the Nexus is falling apart and CM Punk’s coming in, they’re breaking Nexus up, that type of thing. I thought it would be like NWO white and red and we’d have Nexus yellow and white or whatever. But no, we’re changing the whole name, and y’all gonna be the core of Nexus.

Then we were in a meeting and Vince said, “They gotta have a shirt”, this and that. And they’re like, what about this? What about that? So I guess Kore was copyrighted and Core was copyrighted. Vince took out a napkin that his coffee was on, drew a t-shirt and wrote C, O, R, R, E, down sideways with this little Iron Man heart in the O, gave it to them and said, print it out. That’s how we got our Corre shirt.”

Slater concluded by speaking about his first reaction to seeing the shirt while also dispelling a rumour started up by Wade Barrett:

“I said, “What the hell? Why are there 2 Rs?” Then Wade, the bastard, tries to tell the whole damn world that I can’t spell. That’s the truth, but I did not misspell Corre. When I first looked at it, I thought it was like Corré, like French or something. I didn’t know. When I first saw it I was like, God, that’s an ugly shirt. Why is it spelled that way? And then of course, Stu being Stu, he just wanted to let the world know I did it.”

Check out the complete interview at ITRWrestling.com.