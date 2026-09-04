Hechicero has reflected on his recent CMLL World Heavyweight Championship match against Eddie Kingston.

Hechicero successfully defended the title against Kingston in the main event of the August 28 edition of CMLL Viernes Espectacular at Arena México. The match received a mixed response, including noticeable boos from portions of the live crowd.

Speaking with Más Lucha Jr. following the bout (see video below), Hechicero acknowledged that he and Kingston were unable to establish the emotional connection with the audience that they had hoped for.

“I think what happened was that we weren’t able to connect with the emotions the audience needed as the fight unfolded,” Hechicero said. “It’s not a question of styles, but rather the way things are presented.”

Hechicero noted that the reaction to a match can vary significantly depending on the crowd, location and even where the bout is positioned on a particular card.

“A lot of times, the same match with the same opponent can get hundreds of different reactions depending on the audience in the building,” he continued.

“With a different crowd, in another city, another state, another country, maybe even on the same show but in a different spot on the card, as the first, second or third match, it could be a great contest.”

Despite the reaction to their match, Hechicero made it clear that he does not question Kingston’s abilities as a performer.

“He’s not a wrestler whose quality we can call into question,” Hechicero said. “I don’t doubt his quality either.”