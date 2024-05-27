Heels has found a new home.

The pro-wrestling based show that starred Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, and Kelli Berglund will be coming to Netflix on July 29th. To clarify, this will just be the first two seasons of Heels that originally aired on STARZ, which was canceled back in the fall of 2023. There is no indication whether the show will come back, but if viewership is strong perhaps Netflix could fund a third season.

Heels also featured WWE superstar CM Punk in a smaller role. A trailer for the show can be watched below.