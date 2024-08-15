Heels gets its release date on Netflix.

According to Variety and Entertainment tonight, the pro-wrestling based show that starred Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, and Kelli Berglund will be coming to Netflix on November 15th. Originally it was reported that Heels would premiere in July but it was pushed to the fall. This will be a few months before WWE officially premieres its flagship program, Raw, on Netflix in January 2025.

Heels originally aired on Starz but was canceled after two seasons. Aside from its main cast the show also featured WWE superstar CM Punk in a smaller role. A trailer for the show can be watched below.