In addition to the in-ring return of Liv Morgan, WWE’s latest stop on the WWE Holiday Tour in “The Sunshine State” featured a newsworthy moment.

Vanderbilt University quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia was among the notable names in attendance at WWE’s live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night. The 23-year-old signal-caller, joined by several of his teammates, ended up becoming part of the show during a segment involving Grayson Waller and Rey Mysterio.

While positioned at ringside, Pavia drew the attention of Waller, who verbally went after the Vanderbilt quarterback ahead of his match with Mysterio.

The interaction didn’t stop there.

As Waller attempted to retreat up the ramp during the bout, Pavia and his group appeared in the entranceway and blocked his exit. The college football players chased Waller back toward the ring, where he slid through the ropes and landed perfectly into position for Mysterio’s 619. Moments later, Mysterio scored the pinfall victory as Pavia and company celebrated the assist.

It was a spontaneous moment.

And one WWE fans immediately took notice of.

