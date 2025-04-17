With Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite officially in the books, the show has now aired more episodes on TNT than WCW Monday Nitro did, making it the longest-running weekly primetime wrestling series in Turner Networks history — a milestone proudly acknowledged by Tony Khan.

Eric Bischoff, a central figure in WCW’s legacy, had nothing but praise for Khan and the AEW team.

During a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Bischoff addressed whether the achievement felt flattering or bothersome. He said,

“I want to congratulate Tony Khan and his entire staff. This clearly means a lot to them, and it’s a big accomplishment. Tony put his own money into this. You can judge the product — I certainly have in the past — but at the end of the day, it was his vision, his dream, his commitment. What he’s done isn’t easy. No matter how anyone feels about AEW, this took serious effort and investment. So congratulations.”

He continued, “Does it bother me? Not at all. It doesn’t mean anything to me personally, but I understand why it does to Tony and his team. They’ve worked hard, and they deserve to celebrate it.”

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

ROH Television Championship:

Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne

Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander & Julia Hart (Toni Storm on commentary)

AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge:

Adam Cole (c) vs. TBA