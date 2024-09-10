CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will end things once and for all at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

During the “season premiere” of WWE Raw on Monday night, September 9, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confronted Drew McIntyre.

While “The Scottish Warrior” was himself confronting his longtime friend, Raw commentator Wade Barrett, for getting in his way of taking out Punk in the past, Pearce came out and told him to get into the ring.

Pearce then informed McIntyre that it will be CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre 3 to end things between them once and for all, when they meet inside Hell In A Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on October 5.

What did he say that about Wade Barrett for?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YD9SGCdJT2 — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024