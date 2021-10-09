Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Hell In a Cell match is now official for WWE Crown Jewel.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere episode saw Edge return to finally give an answer to Rollins’ challenge for their third match. Edge proposed a Hell In a Cell match between the two, but the show went off the air before the bout could be confirmed. WWE has since announced via Twitter that the Hell In a Cell match will take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

This will be the rubber match between Edge and Rollins. Edge won their first contest at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, but Rollins defeated Edge at Super SmackDown on September 10 from Madison Square Garden.

The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Carmella or Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop or Natalya or Shayna Baszler or Dana Brooke

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor or Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston or Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods or Ricochet

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.