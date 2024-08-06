A huge match is planned for the WWE Bad Blood premium live event.

This past Saturday at SummerSlam Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year, with the Scottish Warrior getting the win after hitting a low blow and a Claymore Kick. McIntyre stated on the post-show presser that he was done with Punk for the time being.

However, tonight’s Raw McIntyre continued to tease Punk since he still holds onto Punk’s bracelet with the names of his wife, AJ Lee, and his dog, Larry. Now, a new report states the the two men will clash once again. WRKD Wrestling reports that the matchup will be inside a Hell in a Cell structure, and will take place at Bad Blood on October 5th.

