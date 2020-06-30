Henry Cejudo Steps Into a Pro Wrestling Ring, R-Truth Stops By Team Vision Dojo

Olympic Gold medalist and retired former UFC champion Henry Cejudo visited the Team Vision Dojo in Winter Park, Florida on Monday.
The school sent word that this was Henry’s first time stepping into the pro wrestling ring to train. He and his trainer Eric Albarracin visited the dojo and trained some, as seen in the videos below.
The 33 year old Cejudo, who had interest from WWE a few years back, won an Olympic Gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics and was a two-time USA National Team member. He is a one-time UFC Bantamweight Champion and a one-time UFC Flyweight Champion, and retired in May, but has expressed interest in possibly fighting again. Cejudo was on AEW TV recently with Mike Tyson.
Team Vision also sent word that WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth stopped by the facility this month. You can see him below with indie star and Team Vision Dojo graduate Amber Nova.
#HenryCejudo retired UFC Double Champion and Olympic Gold medalist and trainer #EricAlbarracin Pan American and Military World Wrestling Champion step into Team Vision Dojo for some #ProfessionalWrestling. #Training resumes today 4pm wrestling & 7pm promos. TeamVisionDojo.eventbrite.com
