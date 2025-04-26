Brodie Lee Jr. scored his first career win by taking home victory in the GCW Clusterf*ck.

Fightful Select is reporting that Brodie has been training at the Dungeon 2.0, where he’s quickly become a beloved presence. Those close to the school say Brodie genuinely wants to learn the craft of professional wrestling and has been putting in real work to improve.

His appearance in the Clusterf*ck came together earlier that day, when UK standout Man Like Dereiss bumped into Brodie Jr. Brodie asked what Dereiss was up to that evening, and upon hearing he was set for the GCW Clusterf*ck, Brodie enthusiastically asked if he could join. Dereiss, jokingly, told him to go for it — and Brodie, after getting the green light from his mother, Amanda Huber, was in.

GCW President Brett Lauderdale reached out to Joey Janela to inform him that Brodie would be part of the match. Upon hearing the news, Janela immediately suggested that Brodie should win. It is said that Brodie was determined to represent Dungeon 2.0 well in his impromptu debut, and those at the school were proud of how he handled the opportunity. By mid-week, Brodie was already back at the Dungeon, continuing his training.