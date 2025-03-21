We have an update on Jon Moxley following his insane suplex onto a spiked bat during his AEW World Title defense against Cope on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Despite the brutal spot, Fightful Select is reporting that Moxley was doing “okay” afterward.

The reaction from those within AEW to the spot was described as “wild,” with many in disbelief that it actually happened. Moxley is set to defend his title against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty 2025, and creative plans are in place to explain the involvement of Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and FTR in the match.

Additionally, several staff members and wrestlers were absent due to a blizzard, and Swerve Strickland, who is still recovering from an eardrum injury from AEW Revolution 2025, was also missing.

Despite these challenges, AEW and Tony Khan were pleased with the show, particularly considering that most of the fans with tickets were able to attend.