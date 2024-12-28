AEW Rampage has come to an end.

At the conclusion of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash, Jon Moxley came into the production truck to declare that he would bring peace to his “people” by putting the show to an end for good. Moxley instructed the producers to “cut it [the broadcast] right now.”

And with that – that’s a wrap for AEW Rampage for now.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is putting an END to Rampage as we know it! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/LBdrRoYWUG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2024

HOOK had a strong finish to 2024 with an impressive win over Nick Wayne at AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash.

During Friday night’s edition of AEW Rampage, which was the final episode of the show, Wayne targeted HOOK’s arm, which had been previously injured and was in a cast.

Christian Cage and Kip Sabian tried to interfere, but they were both ejected from ringside. The finish came when Katsuyori Shibata appeared to chase off Cage and Sabian, allowing HOOK to lock in his signature submission (Redrum).