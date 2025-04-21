During the main event of WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), John Cena shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship and claim a historic 17th World Title — surpassing Ric Flair’s long-standing record.

Cena didn’t achieve the milestone cleanly. He went low and relied on several underhanded tactics throughout the match. In a controversial twist, rapper Travis Scott interfered to aid Cena, and the veteran seized the moment by using the championship belt as a weapon to seal the win.

Following the event, backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley attempted to get a word from Cody Rhodes as he and his wife, Brandi, passed by. Still reeling from the heartbreaking loss, Rhodes declined to comment and walked away in silence.

At Sunday’s WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) pay-per-view event, Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles in a singles match.

During the post-show press conference, Paul addressed his WrestleMania victory over Styles.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On getting his WrestleMania moment: “I disagree with your thesis. I think I’ve had many WrestleMania moments. I think every match I have, there’s a moment and that’s why fans know I’m the future of this business. While it was an absolute honor to be in there with a legend like AJ Styles, I’ve been here before. I’ve fought the best in the world. I’ve risen to the top tier of every industry I’ve ever conquered and this one is no different. I think for me, when I entered it was clear to me and the WWE fans that I was born to wrestle. And so incremental progress was a goal of mine. And today — screw kayfabe or whatever, but man, I felt like I was in my zone. I felt like I was flowing, I felt like I was at home. That’s one of the few places, inside that squared circle that man, I just feel like everything is perfect. I’m in my element and I was able to just perform and to be the best I can possibly be. And I think for every person on Earth, when you’re in that pocket that’s a life accomplishment. And to be able to do it with someone like AJ Styles, I’m so grateful to have wrestled him. But I’m so grateful that I think I continue to show people why I belong in this company.”

On his part-time schedule: “Y’all, I’m available. I’m here. I signed up to be a WWE superstar. When Triple H calls me, I answer the call. And whoever he wants to put against me goes from professional wrestler to victim. It’s been that way for the past year. And in my fourth year wrestling for WWE — as an outsider, by the way — I’m 3 – 1 [at WrestleMania]. And the one person I lost to was Seth Rollins, who’s the best in the business. I put on five star matches every single time, and whoever they want to put me against, I’ll rise to the challenge. And I won’t just rise to the challenge, I’ll become the challenge.”