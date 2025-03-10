Toni Storm shared her thoughts on her bloody victory over Mariah May at AEW Revolution 2025 in a post-show “Digital Exclusive.”

Storm simply said, “I miss her already! I do. Farewell, my love!” before blowing a kiss and walking off.

During the post-AEW Revolution 2025 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts on the pay-per-view event and commented on a possible return to Los Angeles, CA. He said,

“I really have had a first great experience here. In the past we’ve had great shows in Los Angeles but this was our first show in the Crypto.com Arena. I’m a great fan of this, I think we’ve had a great experience here. We’ve had great collaborations and partnerships, so first and foremost I’m really excited about what we’ve done here tonight. This was our debut in a very historic building, one of the most significant sports arenas in the world, and it was a big success for the company.”

He continued, “It was one of our biggest crowds, and certainly one of our best PPVs, — I feel like — start to finish that we’ve done. So this building was a complete home run. We just had Grand Slam Australia, and I feel like this building tonight was a veritable grand slam. So I love being here and it was a great Revolution. So first and foremost, I’m very grateful to Crypto.com Arena and the promoters here, and I would love to come back here.

“I thought it [the main event] was absolutely fantastic. Both are main event quality wrestlers. With AEW Grand Slam Australia, I thought we put together a great show with great moments and for where we were going next, I thought it made a lot of sense, and for where we had been I felt it was a fantastic main event. Tonight, they delivered and it was absolutely fantastic, great match. I really believed in it and I really believed in the story. Absolutely, that is a match capable of main eventing, just like in Australia. Hindsight is always 20/20, but to me, putting it back together and looking back, [AEW Revolution] is one of my all time favorite shows. Toni Storm was in no condition to come up here, she lost a lot of blood. I thought it was a great moment to Swerve to have that moment and have the crowd come back and do the “Whose House? Swerve’s House.’ They didn’t know they would see him again. It was a big reaction and the crowd got behind Swerve at end, which is never a surprise. Start to finish, it was a great show. That would be a great main event and I also thought, in particular, there were a lot of matches that could have been the main event, including any of the last four. That’s why I called it a big closing four. Knowing that Swerve was waiting in the wings and he’s the number one contender, I had a feeling the crowd would get behind seeing Swerve at the end of the show.”

After the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view event went off the air, Swerve Strickland confronted Adam “Cope” Copeland and told him he was hoping it would be him that he faced for the AEW World Title.

You can check out a video of the post-show segment below: