Goldberg competed in his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, challenging GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite a gutsy performance, Goldberg was ultimately forced to submit when GUNTHER locked in his devastating sleeper hold to retain the title.

After the match, Goldberg delivered an emotional retirement speech, expressing his gratitude to the fans for their decades of support. However, the heartfelt moment was cut short unexpectedly.

Once the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to honor the WWE Hall of Famer, offering a respectful tribute to cap off Goldberg’s legendary career.

The American Nightmare said, “Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for Bill Goldberg! He’s been world champion, Hall of Famer, wrestling royalty. I was down the street in the [Georgia Dome] when he hoisted up Hulk Hogan. I saw it myself. It was magic. Tonight, each and every one of us got to see it again. It was magic once again. Thank you, very very much. I want to thank you on behalf of the entire WWE locker room for everything that you’ve ever done. You made the table so that we can eat on this day. Thank you so, so much. You’re not just wrestling royalty, though. You’re Georgia royalty. You’re Atlanta royalty. If this is it, the chant that thousands of people, arenas all over the world, millions watching at home, that has filled every single arena. I’d love to hear it one more time.”