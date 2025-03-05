Matt Jackson and Dana Massie have launched a new show.

Matt Jackson and his spouse Dana Massie have recently started a YouTube channel called “Never Not Jet Lagged.” The channel is dedicated to their travel experiences, as they both have a love for exploring new cultures and returning to some of their favorite destinations worldwide.

In a brief announcement, Matt and Dana revealed that the first episode would debut on Friday, March 7. The couple will host an AMA session at 11 a.m. PT, and the episode will premiere afterward.

Matt mentioned they invested a lot of effort into the show, and Dana noted that it was coming together wonderfully.

Matt stated that their primary goal with “Never Not Jet Lagged” is to produce positive content about their travels, aiming to share some of their beloved locations, local cuisine, and stunning sights to their audience.

The series will also incorporate some wrestling elements, making it a nice blend of “No Reservations” and “Being The Elite.”

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision drew 280,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic.

Those numbers are down 50% and 33.5% respectively from last week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 421,000. Of course, this week’s show went head-to-head with WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

AEW Collision is averaging a 0.098 demo rating and 340,000 viewers in 2025 to date.

Several AEW stars attended the premiere of Queen of the Ring last night in New York City, as you can see below:

#AEW stars were shining on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of ‘Queen Of The Ring’ @QOTRmovie which hits theaters on March 7th! pic.twitter.com/Rg682o2tfZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025