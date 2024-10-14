Rhea Ripley will be kicking off tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on the USA Network.

WWE took to Twitter earlier today to announce that ‘Mami’ will be the first one to arrive on-scene tonight.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston, R-Truth vs. The Miz, Rhea Ripley will call out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (open segment), as well as Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER going face-to-face ahead of their showdown for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship.