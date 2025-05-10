The announced attendance for WWE Backlash 2025 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO was 17,155.

Becky Lynch was written off WWE television in May 2024 after losing a steel cage match to Liv Morgan.

Initially, Lynch had only planned to step away for a short period of time.

While speaking with Lauren Coates of Variety, Lynch discussed her time off. She said,

“I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer when my contract ended. It seemed like a good time to take a little break and get some stuff done.”

She added, “I ended up filming Star Trek and Happy Gilmore. There was talk of coming back around the Royal Rumble, but I developed a skin condition at the last minute. Then with WrestleMania as the next big event, it made sense — especially if I could take Bayley out and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant.”

Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), teaming with Lyra Valkyria to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

During the same Variety interview, Becky Lynch was asked if she chatted with MJF during their time on the set of Happy Gillmore. She said,

“I did. You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats. Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.”

MJF has since responded, as you can see below: