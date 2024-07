Following tonight’s NXT Heatwave PLE, which saw a new world champion crowned, NXT announced the following lineup for this Tuesday’s episode on USA. Check out the early card below.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Wes Lee addresses his future

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

-Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe