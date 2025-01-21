The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the January 21 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, a Heritage Cup bout with Lexis King defending against Charlie Dempsey has been announced.

From WWE.com:

Lexis King defends the NXT Heritage Cup against Charlie Dempsey Lexis King is determined to be a fighting champion, and that’s why he’ll defend the NXT Heritage Cup against former titleholder Charlie Dempsey. Despite Dempsey claiming he was still the Heritage Cup Champion, King controversially defeated his rival to retain the Heritage Cup after inadvertently hitting him below the belt, leading to a Coronation DDT. A backstage conversation between King and Dempsey found the two agreeing that a rematch would settle the score once and for all. The bout will occur live TONIGHT at 8/7 C on the CW Network.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship, as well as Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland for the WWE NXT North American Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.