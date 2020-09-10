The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament winner will also be crowned the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

As noted earlier, it was announced today that next Thursday’s NXT UK relaunch episode will feature the beginning of the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament. The eight-man tournament will feature Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, Flash Morgan Webster, A Kid, Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, Joseph Conners, and a mystery man that looks to be revealed next week. All matches in the tournament will be contested under British Rounds Rules.

WWE issued an update on the Heritage Cup Tournament and noted that after the tournament, the Heritage Cup will be defended as a title and the title matches will also be held under British Rounds Rules. The full details on the rules can be seen below.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT UK relaunch. Next week’s episode, recently filmed on the new NXT UK set at the BT Sport TV Studios in London, will also feature NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus defending against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. The September 24 NXT UK episode will feature NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defending against Piper Niven, and Ilja Dragunov vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER will take place in the near future. Next week’s show is the first episode of new content to air since the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down back in March.

Below is new video of Sid Scala, who is the Assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, and NXT General Manager William Regal hyping the Heritage Cup Tournament and going over the format.

“As we approach the in-ring return of NXT UK, a brand that showcases the absolute best talent that the UK and Europe has to offer, and as someone who many years ago competed in both the British and European traditional styles of professional wrestling, it is my honor that we bring the two together with the NXT Heritage Cup Tournament. Where we take the best of the old British and European rules, and bring it to the new modern-day sports entertainment era,” Regal said.

He continued after explaining the rules, “For many years I was very proud to educate and entertain the world in the British style of professional wrestling, and I’m delighted that this will continue with the competitors from NXT UK. I’m really looking forward and I’ll be watching the NXT UK Heritage Cup, and I can’t wait to see what unfolds. This will be very special, indeed.”

Below is WWE’s announcement on the tournament, which details the British Rounds Rules, along with the video of Regal and Scala:

NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion to be crowned in eight-man tournament The top Superstars in NXT UK will battle to write a new chapter in the brand’s history, but only one will be crowned the first-ever holder of the NXT UK Heritage Cup. In the coming weeks, eight Superstars will compete in a tournament contested under British Rounds rules. The field includes Flash Morgan Webster, Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, A-Kid, “The Bomber” Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, Joseph Conners and a final wildcard entrant yet to be determined. The British Rounds rules are as follows: * All matches consist of six three-minute rounds.

* All matches are 2-out-of-3 Falls.

* Falls can won be won by pinfall, submission or count-out.

* Once a fall occurs, the round ends.

* The match ends once a wrestler has won two falls.

* In the event of a disqualification or knockout, the match instantly ends without the need for two falls.

* If all six rounds are completed, whomever is ahead on falls wins the match.

* There will be a 20-second break between each round. Following the tournament, the NXT UK Heritage Cup will be defended as a championship under the same rules. Don’t miss the first episode of NXT UK’s relaunch, next Thursday, Sept. 17, at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!

