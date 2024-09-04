The Heritage Cup will be on the line as part of “WWE Week on USA Network.”

During the post-No Mercy episode of WWE NXT on September 3, it was announced that Charlie Dempsey will be defending the NXT Heritage Cup against Je’Von Evans.

Also scheduled for the September 10 episode of WWE NXT, which airs as part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” where Raw, NXT and SmackDown all air on the same network next week, is Jordynne Grace defending her TNA Knockouts Championship in her latest open challenge.

As noted, the 9/10 show will also feature Trick Williams going one-on-one against Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing match, where the winner will move on to challenge Ethan Page for the WWE NXT Championship at the debut WWE NXT on CW show on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

