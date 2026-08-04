A longtime WWE executive has quietly exited the company.

Patrick Dooley, who served as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Global Strategy and Corporate Development, departed the company in July after spending several years in a key executive role.

Dooley joined WWE in 2018 and steadily took on increased responsibilities during his tenure. He was widely viewed as one of the company’s top business executives and was considered Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s right-hand man on matters outside of WWE creative.

Among his notable contributions, Dooley played a significant role in WWE’s acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA and the company’s efforts to bring the promotion to FOX Latin America.

His departure was not publicly announced and took place quietly last month.

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(H/T: PWInsider)