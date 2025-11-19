A first-time-ever singles showdown has been added to AEW’s three-hour Dynamite and Collision special in Beantown this week.

AEW has added a major new matchup to tomorrow’s three-hour Dynamite/Collision special, and it directly impacts the road to Full Gear.

Tony Khan announced today that Bobby Lashley and Ricochet will square off in a high-stakes singles match on the November 19 broadcast. The winner will earn the No. 1 spot in the AEW National Title Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear, turning an already heated rivalry into a pivotal moment in the championship picture.

The two former WWE standouts have been feuding across AEW programming in recent weeks, but their interactions have largely come in Trios and multi-man encounters.

While this will be their first-ever singles meeting inside an AEW ring, the pair have clashed several times during their WWE days, adding an extra layer of familiarity and competitive history heading into tomorrow’s bout.

With Full Gear just days away, AEW continues to load up its final week of programming, and this Lashley vs. Ricochet showdown is set to be one of the centerpiece attractions of a star-packed Dynamite/Collision special.

Also scheduled for the November 19 episode of the special three-hour show are the following matches and appearances:

* Kenny Omega to return

* Hangman Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Unification match – Mercedes Mone (Interim) vs. Red Velvet (c)

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Round match – Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay)

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Round match – Alex Windsor & Riho vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Unified Championship vs. CMLL World Trios Championship Double Jeopardy match – Kazuchika Okada (AEW Unified) vs. Mascara Dorada (CMLL World Trios)

