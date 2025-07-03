Mercedes Mone reached a major milestone at AEW Dynamite 300, competing in the 1000th match of her career.

She marked the occasion with a win, successfully defending the AEW TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa.

Per Cagematch records, Mone now holds a career record of 585 wins, 396 losses, and 19 draws. In AEW, she boasts a 25-2 overall record, remaining undefeated in singles competition at 25-0.

Mercedes Mone wrestles her 1000th match in professional wrestling

Just simple facts that Mone is having the best run of her entire wrestling career#AEWDynamite

MJF is officially set for the Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match.

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF faced Brody King, AR Fox, and Anthony Bowens in a high-stakes four-way match, with the winner claiming the #2 entry in the Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: Texas.

MJF secured the victory by forcing AR Fox to submit to the Salt of the Earth, his trademark armbar submission.

Mark Briscoe previously claimed the #1 spot in the Gauntlet Match on the June 25th edition of Dynamite.

MJF GETS THE NUMBER 2 SPOT AT THE CASINO GAUNLET TAPPING OUT AR FOX HE GOES AGAINST MARK BRISCOE AT THE START OF THE MATCH #AEWDynamite #AEW

pic.twitter.com/zciyCIHP2H — One Fall Wrestling (@WrestlingFall1) July 3, 2025

The stakes have never been higher for The Young Bucks.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks teamed with Konosuke Takeshita to score a victory over Bandido, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

Following the match, they were confronted by Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. The unlikely duo once again demanded an answer regarding their challenge for the Young Bucks’ EVP titles at AEW All In: Texas.

Matthew and Nicholas initially refused, questioning what they would gain from accepting such a stipulation. But as they began to walk away, Ospreay raised the stakes — if he and Strickland lose, they won’t challenge for the AEW World Championships for an entire year. That was all it took for the Bucks to accept.

You can check out the updated AEW All In: Texas card below:

AEW Men’s Championship Texas Death Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

AEW International Championship and Continental Championship Match:

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match:

Mark Briscoe vs. MJF vs. More TBA

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match:

Kris Statlander vs. More TBA

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they lose their EVP titles; if Strickland & Ospreay, they can’t challenge for World Title for a year