A high stakes late addition has been announced for today’s special daytime episode of WWE SmackDown from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Now confirmed for the final blue brand show on the road to tomorrow’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event is an open challenge title defense for current WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes.

This marks the fifth week in a row that Hayes will defend his U.S. title against an opponent that will be announced the day of the show.

Going into today’s show, Hayes has successfully defended the title against Johnny Gargano, Shinsuke Nakamura, Leon Slater and the man he beat for the gold, Ilja Dragunov.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is a face-to-face showdown between Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn ahead of their highly-anticipated title tilt at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.

