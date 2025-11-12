The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling special event is starting to take shape.

On Wedneday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of a new high stakes tag-team tilt for their upcoming TNA Turning Point 2025 special event later this month.

Scheduled for later this week, TNA World Champion Mike Santana will join forces with TNA International Champion Steve Maclin to take on the team of co-Call Your Shot Gauntlet winners Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian.

TNA Wrestling returns after a one month hiatus following their annual TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October when TNA iMPACT airs live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida this coming Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Advertised for the 11/13 special live episode of TNA iMPACT is TNA Champion Mike Santana “addressing the iMPACT Zone,” TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan will be in action, Elijah returns with a live concert, Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch, Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna, as well as an appearance by The System.

TNA Turning Point 2025 is scheduled to take place the next night, Friday, November 14, live from the same former home of WWE NXT at Full Sail.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Friday evening for complete TNA Turning Point 2025 results from “The Sunshine State.”