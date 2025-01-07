The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

As noted, AEW announced the addition of Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe and Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews in separate singles bouts for the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

In another update, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media once again this afternoon to announce the addition of a high stakes three-way women’s bout on the 1/8 show.

The match will feature Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, with the winner advancing to be the number one entrant in the previously announced first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet match.

The Women’s Casino Gauntlet match will take place next week at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 15, with the winner earning an AEW Women’s World Championship shot at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia special event on February 15.

With the addition of the three-way women’s bout for this week, featured below is an updated look at the officially advertised lineup heading into the 1/8 episode of AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, Tennessee:

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF will appear live

* Jeff Jarrett to appear

* Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Casino Gauntlet for AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage

* Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Make sure to join us here on 1/8 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Clarksville, TN.