The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

Heading into the Tuesday, May 20, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time program, a high stakes triple-threat match has been announced for the show.

Now officially advertised for the 5/20 episode of NXT on CW, is Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Sean Legacy. The winner could be next in line to earn a shot at the WWE NXT North American Championship currently held by Ricky Saints.

Previously announced for tonight’s WWE NXT Battleground 2025 “go-home” episode of NXT on CW is Joe Hendry in concert, Trick Williams rap performance, Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria, Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs, as well as Chase U New Class (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price).

