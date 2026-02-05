Thunder Rosa’s long-awaited in-ring return finally has a date attached.

Or at least a target window.

It was announced on Wednesday that the former AEW Women’s World Champion is booked for Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling’s Thunder Wall event, where she is scheduled to face Alexxis Falcon no later than April 28. The match is being billed as a title unification bout, with Rosa holding the promotion’s Women’s World Championship and Falcon entering as the Legacy Women’s World Champion.

“It’s official: after a hiatus from professional wrestling, the Riot Cabaret Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa returns in April,” the announcement read (see below). “She faces the Legacy Women’s World Champion Alexxis Falcon! Don’t miss this huge unification match at our next show.”

As of now, the announcement appears to assume Rosa will not compete prior to that date, though it remains unclear whether she could make an earlier return elsewhere.

This would mark Rosa’s first match since last July’s AEW All In: Texas event, where she was injured during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, a bout that also saw multiple other competitors suffer injuries. Rosa later stated in October that she was preparing for a return, though the specific nature of the injury was never publicly disclosed.

It’s been a difficult stretch in recent years for the 39-year-old veteran. Rosa previously missed 16 months from August 2022 through December 2023 due to a serious back injury, then was sidelined again in late summer and early fall of 2024 after suffering a concussion.

