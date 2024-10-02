A highly-touted newcomer is on the road to WWE NXT.

During the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, a vignette aired to promote the upcoming debut of a new WWE NXT Superstar.

The talent that appears in the vignette appears to be highly-touted Australian women’s wrestling star DELTA, who is a veteran of the Melbourne Championship Wrestling (MCW) and Riot City Wrestling (RCW) promotions.

DELTA is a former MCW Intercommonwealth and MCW Women’s Champion, as well as the inaugural RCW Grand Slam Champion, with former title reigns in Riot City Wrestling as RCW Champion, RCW Women’s Champion and RCW Tag-Team Champion.

She joins other recent notable additions to the WWE NXT women’s division, such as Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

For more on DELTA, check out her official Instagram page.