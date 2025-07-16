A highly-touted newcomer to the scene in All Elite Wrestling is already taking time off after making her debut appearance for the promotion last week.

Former IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri, who was announced for her debut in a vignette at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 last Friday night, before turning up as a surprise in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet the following night at AEW All In: Texas, noted via social media that she is undergoing elbow surgery to repair a nagging injury.

“I’m having surgery this month on my elbow,” she stated before adding that it “has been hurting for a while.”

In an additional post, Syuri announced that she has flown back to Japan.

“Returning to Japan,” she wrote in a new post shared via her X page on Tuesday. “See you later, America.”