Gabby Forza has officially become the newest member of the TNA Knockouts division.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo (see video below), Forza revealed that she has signed with TNA Wrestling, marking the first television contract of her professional wrestling career after spending the last three-and-a-half years establishing herself on the independent scene.

“So I have very exciting news. I am officially signed with TNA, which means I signed my first-ever TV contract after three-and-a-half years on the independent wrestling scene and trying to take over the world and I would say successfully doing so and now I’m a TNA Knockout and I’m so over the moon. It’s like my first time saying it out loud and I’m so excited to share that with everyone.”

Forza has wrestled three matches for TNA so far, including an appearance in the Knockouts Television Championship tournament. She revealed that she had no idea she would be part of the tournament when she was initially booked, as the title had not yet been announced publicly.

“I got to debut in the TNA Knockouts TV Title tournament which is so, so crazy, and I was not expecting that. I just knew I was going to wrestle in Albany for the first time with TNA and that belt didn’t exist yet when that was planned.”

She added that she viewed the opportunity as the perfect chance to introduce herself to TNA fans, hoping to showcase both her hard-hitting style and her personality.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’m so excited. This is a lot of people’s first impression of me. I want everyone to kind of get a vibe of I’m a tough girl, badass but also the Gnomie,’ and so to have that type of debut, I’m like, ‘This is such a good start.’ Even if I didn’t get signed, I was like, ‘I have this going for me for the rest of my wrestling career’ and it turned out to end up getting me a job in professional wrestling.”

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