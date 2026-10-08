Mexican professional wrestler Hijo de Fishman has reportedly been arrested and charged with manslaughter following the death of referee Gerardo Germán Pineda, known in the wrestling business as “El Búho.”

The incident reportedly occurred during a wrestling event in Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 6.

During the match, Hijo de Fishman delivered an underhook piledriver to Pineda as part of the planned in-ring action. The referee was reportedly knocked unconscious following the move and subsequently passed away.

Hijo de Fishman was arrested on Wednesday, October 7, in connection with the incident and is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Following the news, El Patrón Espectáculos issued a statement addressing the situation and confirming that the promotion has arranged legal assistance for Hijo de Fishman.

“Given the unfortunate events that occurred during the early hours of this Wednesday, October 7, in Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo, during a wrestling event with the independent wrestler Hijo de Fishman and the referee Gerardo Germán Pineda, ‘El Búho’, who unfortunately lost his life, El Patrón Espectáculos informs:

“Our company is attentive to the developing situation and has arranged accompaniment and legal assistance for Hijo de Fishman, so that the corresponding process is carried out in accordance with the law and before the competent authorities.”

The promotion also confirmed that its legal representatives have been in communication with Pineda’s family regarding the situation.

“The lawyer and legal representative of the company maintains contact with the family of Mr. Gerardo Germán Pineda, ‘El Búho’, and with his legal representatives, to handle the case in the best way and guarantee respect for all parties involved.”

With the investigation and legal proceedings still ongoing, the promotion emphasized that it would not be providing additional details at this time.

“The legal process is still ongoing, so, out of respect for the authorities and due process, this company will refrain from issuing additional information that could interfere with or prejudice the facts.

“We ask the fans, media and members of the guild to act with prudence, discretion and respect, and avoid the spread of rumors or unconfirmed information, so as not to hinder the investigations and out of respect for all parties involved and their families.”

The statement concluded with condolences to Pineda’s loved ones and colleagues throughout the wrestling industry.

“We deeply regret the loss of a life and express our solidarity with his family, friends and colleagues in the wrestling business.

“Sincerely, Patron Espectáculos.”

The legal proceedings involving Hijo de Fishman remain ongoing. No further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Pineda’s death or the potential legal consequences have been confirmed.