Hijo de Fishman has reportedly been released on bail following his arrest in connection with the death of referee Gerardo German Pineda, better known as “El Búho.”

El Patrón Espectáculos CEO Edgar Sandoval and the law firm Magallan Reyes y Asociados, which represents Hijo de Fishman, announced that an agreement had been reached allowing the wrestler to regain his freedom.

“To emphasize precisely, through the efforts of the office with the staff that integrate it, a reparative agreement was reached in which Fishman is already free through this reparation agreement and a damage repair because of these unfortunate events,” the statement read.

The announcement also indicated that the matter would not proceed further through the legal system.

“There is no situation of going further in a process and his freedom was achieved today.”

As previously reported, Hijo de Fishman was arrested on Wednesday following an October 6 incident involving Pineda during a wrestling match.

The incident occurred when Fishman delivered an underhook piledriver to the referee as part of the match, leaving him unconscious. Pineda subsequently passed away.

Hijo de Fishman had been charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Although the announcement indicates that a reparative agreement has been reached, the precise legal status of the charge has not been independently confirmed.