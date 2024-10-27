Hijo del Vikingo suffered a legitimate leg injury at tonight’s TNA IMPACT! TV tapings in Detroit, MI.

Pwinsider is reporting that Vikingo suffered the injury during a singles match with Trent Seven.

At one point during the bout, Vikingo went for his infamous springboard dive and wound up hitting the ground hard.

The match was immediately stopped and several agents and medical staff came out to check on him. Vikingo was stretchered out of the arena by legitimate EMS.

