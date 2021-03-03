Proresu Today released their interview with Hikaru Shida.

During it, she reflected on her time as AEW Women’s World Champion thus far. Here is what she had to say:

“Well, it’s really hard (bitter smile). However, there may be many people who become champions at this time and say, ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘I’m unlucky,’ but I’m really grateful. I’m really glad I became a champion because of this time. After all, I was thinking about what I could do as a champion, and I was able to create a tournament. This simultaneous holding in Japan and the United States was possible only during the Corona period, and as a result, what I had done independently in Japan was entrusted with the management of Japan, and I made various arrangements, because it led to — I really became a champion at this time, and of course I had a lot of trouble, but I think that by doing that, I became very strong as a person. I think that the belt has helped me grow a lot in this situation.”