Last night’s AEW Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite was headlined by Jamie Hayter taking on Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship, a hard-hitting affair that Hayter ended up winning after connecting with her rip-cord lariat finisher.

Shida took to Twitter today to comment on getting to headline the show, a goal she has had set for herself for quite some time. She writes, “It was one of my goals for long time to be on #AEWDynamite main event. I really really wanted to win…..SAMURAI gonna rise again.”

.#AEWDynamite のメインで試合をすることは長年の夢でした。

勝ちたかったなぁ。

SAMURAIは何度でも立ち上がる。#AEW #HolyShida pic.twitter.com/PDk0FOXrT1 — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) December 22, 2022

