Hikaru Shida is still your AEW Women’s Champion.

Shida defeated Anna Jay in the main event of this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Columbus. The champ picked up the win after hitting the Katana. This marks her first defense of the title after winning it from Toni Storm last week. She will now be defending it at All In a Four-Way. Highlights can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.