Hikaru Shida is still your AEW Women’s Champion.
Shida defeated Anna Jay in the main event of this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Columbus. The champ picked up the win after hitting the Katana. This marks her first defense of the title after winning it from Toni Storm last week. She will now be defending it at All In a Four-Way. Highlights can be found below.
Anna Jay with the Queen Slayer!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @annajay___ pic.twitter.com/TyvMZp4iP5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023
Anna Jay took advantage of the quick distraction on the outside.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @annajay___ pic.twitter.com/7CgHCpcmAt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023
It is official!@shidahikaru will join #ToniStorm in the 4-way match on Sunday, August 27, at #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV at @wembleystadium in London, UK!
🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/jIuzNHCvl4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.