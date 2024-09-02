Hikaru Shida’s dreams have come true in All Elite Wrestling.

The former AEW Women’s Champion, who will be challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW All Out 2024 on September 7 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, spoke about this during her latest gaming stream.

While on the stream, the Japanese women’s wrestling star mentioned how it was always her dream to be in the main event of a major wrestling television show, and how she has accomplished this several times since joining AEW.

In fact, she won in the main event of the most recent AEW TV show, AEW Collision on August 31, to earn the aforementioned shot at “The CEO” on 9/7.

“I won the four-way match, and it announced the title match on AEW All Out next week,” Shida said. “I also feel so happy that the women’s match got the main event [of Collision].”

Shida added, “Actually, a few years ago my dream was doing the main event on a TV show, but these days it’s getting [to be] normal, right? I’m really happy about that.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)